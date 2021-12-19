Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Acquired by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 444.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,791 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 135.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 296.6% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

VCIT stock opened at $93.79 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $92.40 and a 12-month high of $97.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.64.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

