Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

VO stock opened at $247.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $251.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.32. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $201.88 and a one year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.