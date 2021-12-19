Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Acquired by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,169,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,737,000 after acquiring an additional 64,632 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,195,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,458,000 after acquiring an additional 124,563 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,387,000 after buying an additional 41,141 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 811,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,758,000 after buying an additional 49,183 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 514,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,625,000 after buying an additional 9,075 shares during the period.

Shares of VOT opened at $246.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $251.12 and its 200-day moving average is $242.74. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $198.89 and a 12 month high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

