Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Position Raised by Avion Wealth

Avion Wealth raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 2.1% of Avion Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Pecaut & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $146.22 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $115.88 and a twelve month high of $151.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.93.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

