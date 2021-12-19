Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Short Interest Down 31.7% in November

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 183,700 shares, a drop of 31.7% from the November 15th total of 269,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 403,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
VONG opened at $76.01 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $58.33 and a twelve month high of $80.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.85.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.
Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.