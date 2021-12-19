Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Short Interest Down 31.7% in November

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 183,700 shares, a drop of 31.7% from the November 15th total of 269,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 403,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

VONG opened at $76.01 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $58.33 and a twelve month high of $80.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,139,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.8% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 418,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,474,000 after purchasing an additional 71,962 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 269.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 562,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,251,000 after purchasing an additional 409,914 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 694.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 461,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,244,000 after purchasing an additional 403,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $50,000.

