Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) Short Interest Up 26.5% in November

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the November 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $206.71 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $200.79 and a one year high of $247.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $220.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.624 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTWG. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 481.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $340,000.

