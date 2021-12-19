Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Bought by Barry Investment Advisors LLC

Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 6.7% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Barry Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $24,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 104.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 167.7% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $42,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $52.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.30. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.97 and a 52 week high of $52.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.874 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

