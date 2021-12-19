Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 655,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,604 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.19% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $34,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 123,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 547,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,720,000 after purchasing an additional 23,570 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $580,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,290,000 after purchasing an additional 43,511 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 166,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,732,000 after purchasing an additional 35,479 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $52.08 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.97 and a fifty-two week high of $52.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.874 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.