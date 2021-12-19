Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Wall Capital Group Inc.’s Largest Position

Wall Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 372,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 50.1% of Wall Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Wall Capital Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $146,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,745,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,001,581,000 after buying an additional 423,457 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,871 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,014,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,541,000 after acquiring an additional 639,445 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,221,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,457,000 after acquiring an additional 66,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,037,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,027,000 after acquiring an additional 324,815 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $424.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $422.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $408.95. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $334.11 and a fifty-two week high of $435.41.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

