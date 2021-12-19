Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Holdings Lowered by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 276,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,591 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 1.9% of Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $15,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 18,924,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255,329 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,154,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,470 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,032,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,074 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,752,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,425,000 after purchasing an additional 818,387 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,021,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,937,000 after purchasing an additional 589,682 shares during the period.

VTEB opened at $54.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.78 and a 200-day moving average of $55.09. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $54.19 and a 52 week high of $55.67.

