Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Purchased by Avion Wealth

Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,561 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 7.4% of Avion Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Avion Wealth owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $24,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,155,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,774,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,262,434 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,879,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,600 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,643,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,616 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,181,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,556,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,729 shares during the last quarter.

BNDX stock opened at $57.40 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $56.48 and a 12 month high of $58.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.29.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

