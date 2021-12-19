Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Avion Wealth’s 8th Largest Position

Avion Wealth lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 4.6% of Avion Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $15,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 348,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,452,000 after acquiring an additional 8,262 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI opened at $235.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $236.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.87. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $189.76 and a 12-month high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

