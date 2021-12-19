Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Lowered by Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI stock opened at $235.44 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $189.76 and a 12 month high of $243.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.87.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.