Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 360,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,395 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 21.0% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $80,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,531,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 81,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 312,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $235.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,453,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,812,484. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.87. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $189.76 and a 1 year high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

