Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Wealth Management Partners LLC

Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 184,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,312,000 after purchasing an additional 74,341 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 547,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,043 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $144.03 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $116.08 and a 12-month high of $147.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.22.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

