Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 333,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,280 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 6.9% of Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $45,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $144.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.22. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $116.08 and a 52-week high of $147.17.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

