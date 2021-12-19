Vanilla Network Price Reaches $5.45 on Exchanges (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One Vanilla Network coin can now be purchased for $5.45 or 0.00011646 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vanilla Network has a market capitalization of $3.56 million and $1,376.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vanilla Network Coin Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 797,400 coins and its circulating supply is 652,786 coins. Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

