Vectorspace AI Market Capitalization Tops $178.14 Million (VXV)

Vectorspace AI (CURRENCY:VXV) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. Over the last seven days, Vectorspace AI has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vectorspace AI has a market cap of $178.14 million and $980,132.00 worth of Vectorspace AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vectorspace AI coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.60 or 0.00009757 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vectorspace AI Coin Profile

Vectorspace AI (VXV) is a coin. Vectorspace AI’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,732,812 coins. Vectorspace AI’s official Twitter account is @Vectorspace_AI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vectorspace AI is https://reddit.com/r/VectorspaceAI and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vectorspace AI’s official website is vectorspace.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Vectorspace AI platform enables dynamically generated smart “token baskets” based on user-selected trends that exist in search, social media and news. The reason It has included the word ‘smart’ is based on the ability for these baskets to determine for themselves whether or not to include additional cryptocurrencies or components from related baskets that may increase overall returns. Baskets that interact this way with one another will conduct these kinds of transactions between one another using the Vectorspace utility token, VXV which is also required to dynamically generate baskets. “

Vectorspace AI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vectorspace AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vectorspace AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vectorspace AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

