Vectorspace AI Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.41 Million (VXV)

Vectorspace AI (CURRENCY:VXV) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 19th. One Vectorspace AI coin can currently be bought for about $4.52 or 0.00009607 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Vectorspace AI has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. Vectorspace AI has a total market cap of $174.93 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Vectorspace AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vectorspace AI alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.29 or 0.00379232 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000128 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000101 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000897 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $676.26 or 0.01438479 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003613 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About Vectorspace AI

Vectorspace AI (VXV) is a coin. Vectorspace AI’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,732,812 coins. Vectorspace AI’s official website is vectorspace.ai . Vectorspace AI’s official Twitter account is @Vectorspace_AI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vectorspace AI is https://reddit.com/r/VectorspaceAI and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Vectorspace AI platform enables dynamically generated smart “token baskets” based on user-selected trends that exist in search, social media and news. The reason It has included the word ‘smart’ is based on the ability for these baskets to determine for themselves whether or not to include additional cryptocurrencies or components from related baskets that may increase overall returns. Baskets that interact this way with one another will conduct these kinds of transactions between one another using the Vectorspace utility token, VXV which is also required to dynamically generate baskets. “

Buying and Selling Vectorspace AI

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vectorspace AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vectorspace AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vectorspace AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vectorspace AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vectorspace AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.