Veil (VEIL) Trading 20.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. One Veil coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Veil has a market cap of $918,346.55 and $1,395.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Veil has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,628.14 or 0.99594331 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00047415 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.51 or 0.00274494 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004620 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $193.57 or 0.00413461 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.04 or 0.00164554 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00009075 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00009038 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil (VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

