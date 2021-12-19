Velas (VLX) Hits Market Cap of $478.92 Million

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 19th. During the last week, Velas has traded down 34.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000455 BTC on popular exchanges. Velas has a total market cap of $478.92 million and $2.56 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000170 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003181 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004141 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,235,100,120 coins. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

