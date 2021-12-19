Velo (VELO) Trading 5.2% Lower This Week

Velo (CURRENCY:VELO) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Velo has a market capitalization of $48.64 million and $3.88 million worth of Velo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000306 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Velo has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Velo

Velo’s total supply is 29,999,999,991 coins and its circulating supply is 338,521,544 coins. Velo’s official Twitter account is @veloprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Velo’s official website is velo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Velo is a blockchain based financial protocol enabling digital credit issuance and borderless asset transfer for businesses using a smart contract system. Velo’s core mission is to build a decentralized settlement network that allows its Trusted Partners to securely transfer value among one another in a timely and transparent manner. Velo’s initial focus would be on business partners in the remittance and money transfer spaces in Southeast Asia followed by the wider Asia Pacific region and beyond. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

