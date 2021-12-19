Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $544.27 Million

Brokerages expect that Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) will report sales of $544.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $540.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $547.69 million. Venator Materials posted sales of $476.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full-year sales of $2.22 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Venator Materials.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Venator Materials in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNTR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Venator Materials by 1,673.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 519,208 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Venator Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Venator Materials by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,382,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,508,000 after purchasing an additional 396,010 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Venator Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in Venator Materials by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 810,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 84,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNTR stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $267.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.87. Venator Materials has a one year low of $2.37 and a one year high of $5.85.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

