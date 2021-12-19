Verasity (VRA) One Day Volume Hits $32.21 Million

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Over the last week, Verasity has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. Verasity has a market capitalization of $151.80 million and approximately $32.21 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity coin can now be bought for $0.0340 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Verasity

Verasity is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 19,400,882,350 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,185,346 coins. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

