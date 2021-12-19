Verge Price Down 12.4% Over Last Week (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. Verge has a total market capitalization of $275.00 million and approximately $7.48 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0167 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $156.26 or 0.00332162 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007360 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000575 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,489,765,988 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Buying and Selling Verge

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.