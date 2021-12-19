VeriCoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,589.00 (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 19th. VeriCoin has a market cap of $860,931.50 and $1,589.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0250 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, VeriCoin has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,941.54 or 0.99423252 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00047710 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004780 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004790 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00032528 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $428.29 or 0.00907133 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,411,569 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

