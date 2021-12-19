Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 667,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,268 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.41% of Verisk Analytics worth $116,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $451,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 81,057.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 28,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 28,370 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $463,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $222.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.79 and a fifty-two week high of $231.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.76.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $97,363.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total value of $13,859,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 336,428 shares of company stock valued at $73,735,528. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.11.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

