Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Position Lifted by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,142 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,237 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.6% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $53.17 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $60.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

Several research firms have weighed in on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock worth $247,645 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

