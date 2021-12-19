Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,698 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 280,232 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,135,000 after purchasing an additional 25,654 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,046,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,268,036 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $183,108,000 after purchasing an additional 135,028 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 335,256 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 63,602 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 16,380 shares during the period. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ stock opened at $53.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $223.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.28. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $49.69 and a one year high of $60.78.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VZ. Loop Capital began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $247,645 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

