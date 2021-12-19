Verso Reaches Market Cap of $4.15 Million (VSO)

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Verso has a total market cap of $4.15 million and approximately $75,661.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Verso has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. One Verso coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0906 or 0.00000192 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00052869 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,893.28 or 0.08270741 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00076929 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,103.39 or 1.00064764 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00048870 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Verso Profile

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

