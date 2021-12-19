Vertcoin (VTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $34.27 Million

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 19th. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. Vertcoin has a market cap of $34.27 million and $291,634.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Zcoin (XZC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded up 434,450,478.9% against the dollar and now trades at $225,092.29 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Coinversation (CTO) traded up 22,909% against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 63,080,660 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org . The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

