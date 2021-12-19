Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Short Interest Up 21.4% in November

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,660,000 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the November 15th total of 3,840,000 shares. Currently, 17.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 388,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.0 days.

VERV has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

In other news, Director Burt A. Adelman purchased 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.34 per share, for a total transaction of $147,298.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew D. Ashe purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.10 per share, with a total value of $128,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. 61.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VERV opened at $39.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.79. Verve Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $78.00.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verve Therapeutics will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

