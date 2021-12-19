Viacoin Trading Down 14.2% This Week (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000375 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar. Viacoin has a total market cap of $4.06 million and approximately $9,499.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.07 or 0.00327882 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007448 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

