VIBE Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.75 Million (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. During the last seven days, VIBE has traded 39% lower against the dollar. VIBE has a total market capitalization of $10.75 million and $47,636.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIBE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0413 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VIBE alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004736 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00040391 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006993 BTC.

About VIBE

VIBE is a coin. It launched on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

VIBE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIBE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIBE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.