Viberate Price Tops $0.0416 on Major Exchanges (VIB)

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 19th. In the last week, Viberate has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. Viberate has a market capitalization of $8.19 million and approximately $879,678.00 worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viberate coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0416 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Viberate Profile

Viberate is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,825,000 coins. Viberate’s official website is www.viberate.com . Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

Viberate Coin Trading

