Vicinity Motor Corp (NASDAQ:VEV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vicinity Motor Corp (NASDAQ:VEV) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 130,100 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the November 15th total of 107,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vicinity Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vicinity Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicinity Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

Shares of Vicinity Motor stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. Vicinity Motor has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $10.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.13.

Vicinity Motor Corp. engages in the provision of electric, CNG, gas and clean-diesel buses for both public and commercial enterprise use. It operates through the United States and Canada geographical segments. The company was founded by William Trainer in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.

