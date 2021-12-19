VIG Price Tops $0.0009 (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. VIG has a total market capitalization of $793,533.20 and $406.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIG coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, VIG has traded up 29.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000202 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nole NPC (NPC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000624 BTC.

VIG Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,873,355 coins. The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . The official website for VIG is vigor.ai . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

