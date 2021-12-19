VINchain (VIN) Hits Market Cap of $3.11 Million

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. During the last seven days, VINchain has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One VINchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. VINchain has a market capitalization of $3.11 million and approximately $286,421.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004625 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00040284 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006893 BTC.

VINchain Profile

VIN is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VINchain’s official message board is vinchain.io/blog . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VINchain is vinchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

Buying and Selling VINchain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VINchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VINchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

