Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) Short Interest Down 24.3% in November

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 669,400 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the November 15th total of 884,500 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 177,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VIRX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Viracta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.
Shares of Viracta Therapeutics stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.78 and a quick ratio of 15.78. Viracta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $24.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.69.
In other news, CEO Ivor Royston sold 11,914 shares of Viracta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $57,187.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,867 shares of company stock valued at $191,817. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIRX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Viracta Therapeutics by 1,006.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,061,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,375,000 after buying an additional 1,874,846 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Viracta Therapeutics by 589.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,433,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,491,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Viracta Therapeutics by 667.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 449,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after buying an additional 390,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 2,273.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 313,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 300,148 shares during the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile
Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.
Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?
Receive News & Ratings for Viracta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viracta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.