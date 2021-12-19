Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.08.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPCE. UBS Group lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company.

SPCE stock opened at $14.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 0.26. Virgin Galactic has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $62.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.20.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Virgin Galactic will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Virgin Galactic news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 15,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $300,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPCE. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the second quarter worth $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the second quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 75.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 208.3% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 275.0% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.47% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

