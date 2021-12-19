Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 162,300 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the November 15th total of 132,800 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 43,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, EVP Barry M. Mandinach sold 5,210 shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.25, for a total transaction of $1,491,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 459 shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.49, for a total transaction of $150,317.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,741,805 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 38.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 318,906 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $88,584,000 after acquiring an additional 89,161 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the second quarter valued at $24,016,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the second quarter valued at $11,882,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the second quarter valued at $9,825,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 45.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,359 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,766,000 after acquiring an additional 29,887 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRTS stock opened at $289.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 15.51, a current ratio of 15.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Virtus Investment Partners has a fifty-two week low of $200.94 and a fifty-two week high of $338.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $311.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.13.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $9.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $217.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.35 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 32.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners will post 35.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 23.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

