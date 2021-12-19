Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Value Partners Investments Inc.

Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,735 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,479 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 0.6% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth about $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 38.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $211.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.30. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.10 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $407.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.88.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,510. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

