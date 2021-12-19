Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Lifted by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 32.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,104 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 13,388 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.1% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 210,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $49,214,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Visa by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 957,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $223,880,000 after purchasing an additional 23,429 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,522,000 after purchasing an additional 19,992 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Visa by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 168,863 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $39,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,566,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

V stock opened at $211.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $407.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.30. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.10 and a 52 week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,510 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.88.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.