Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Position Reduced by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 37.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,043 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vistra by 817.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Vistra by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vistra by 619.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

VST stock opened at $21.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.47 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of -5.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.35%.

In related news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,041,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $20,935,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

