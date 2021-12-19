VITE (VITE) Market Cap Hits $40.41 Million

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 19th. VITE has a market capitalization of $40.41 million and $5.02 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VITE has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One VITE coin can currently be bought for $0.0814 or 0.00000174 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00081803 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000026 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000083 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE Profile

VITE (VITE) is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,029,101,379 coins and its circulating supply is 496,530,268 coins. The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs . The official website for VITE is www.vite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

