VNT Chain (VNT) Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. Over the last week, VNT Chain has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. One VNT Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. VNT Chain has a total market capitalization of $776,348.14 and $94,477.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VNT Chain alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00040190 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006890 BTC.

About VNT Chain

VNT Chain is a coin. Its launch date was March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. VNT Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs . VNT Chain’s official website is vntchain.io/?language=en . The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

Buying and Selling VNT Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VNT Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VNT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VNT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VNT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.