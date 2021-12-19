Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 10,607 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,113 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 10,607 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $8,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth approximately $1,110,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 1,382.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 40,288 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 37,570 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 53.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,945 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 9,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the third quarter worth approximately $1,635,000. 21.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $107,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Emilie Choi sold 17,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.04, for a total value of $5,642,832.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 696,676 shares of company stock worth $215,138,155 over the last ninety days.

NASDAQ COIN opened at $243.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $303.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.00 and a 1 year high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 89.37% and a net margin of 49.96%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JMP Securities upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.80.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

