Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 21,869 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,869 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in CSX were worth $10,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 359.8% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 267,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after acquiring an additional 209,123 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of CSX by 1,629.6% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,247,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,078 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at about $32,319,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 57.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 118,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 43,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at about $1,590,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $35.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.70 and a fifty-two week high of $37.35.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.27%.

In other news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.98.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

