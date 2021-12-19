Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 551 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REGN. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.75, for a total transaction of $576,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total value of $56,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,195 shares of company stock worth $22,350,241. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

REGN stock opened at $619.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $620.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $604.64. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $686.62. The firm has a market cap of $66.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.18.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $763.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $712.75.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

