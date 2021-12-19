Vontobel Holding Ltd. Boosts Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,031 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.05% of Kellogg worth $11,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,578,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,135,000 after buying an additional 163,271 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,464,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,855,000 after buying an additional 64,130 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,269,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,837,000 after purchasing an additional 63,355 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,225,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,373,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,042,000 after purchasing an additional 345,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $64.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.55. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 63.39%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $5,227,479.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total transaction of $5,285,875.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 333,335 shares of company stock worth $20,897,604 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

